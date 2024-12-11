Left Menu

Pep Guardiola's Next Move: Managing Nations, Not Clubs

Pep Guardiola has signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2027 and hinted at preferring international management over another club role afterwards. While acknowledging his decorated career, he expressed reluctance to start anew elsewhere, suggesting a break from coaching could be on the cards.

Pep Guardiola has outlined his future post-Manchester City, suggesting he would consider international management rather than moving to another club. In a recent interview, Guardiola emphasized his lack of desire to repeat the club circuit, hinting at a possible break from coaching.

The celebrated coach recently extended his contract with City through 2027. With over a decade at the helm by then, Guardiola is eyeing national team management as a potential next stage, after a career marked by numerous accolades with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and City.

Despite his success, Guardiola admits the exhaustion of starting afresh at another club, suggesting a complete withdrawal to focus on personal pastimes like golf might eventually appeal to him.

