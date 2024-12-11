Pep Guardiola's Next Move: Managing Nations, Not Clubs

Pep Guardiola has outlined his future post-Manchester City, suggesting he would consider international management rather than moving to another club. In a recent interview, Guardiola emphasized his lack of desire to repeat the club circuit, hinting at a possible break from coaching.

The celebrated coach recently extended his contract with City through 2027. With over a decade at the helm by then, Guardiola is eyeing national team management as a potential next stage, after a career marked by numerous accolades with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and City.

Despite his success, Guardiola admits the exhaustion of starting afresh at another club, suggesting a complete withdrawal to focus on personal pastimes like golf might eventually appeal to him.

(With inputs from agencies.)