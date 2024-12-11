Left Menu

Australia Clinches Series with 3-0 Sweep Over India

Australia's women's team achieved a 3-0 ODI series whitewash against India, with Annabel Sutherland starring in the decisive Perth match. Despite India's strong start in the chase, Australia's bowling attack secured an 83-run victory, underscoring their supremacy in both batting and bowling throughout the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:04 IST
Annabel Sutherland (Photo: X/@cricketcomau). Image Credit: ANI
The Australian women's cricket team secured a commanding 3-0 series victory against India, concluding with a decisive win in Perth. Annabel Sutherland played a pivotal role, earning 'Player of the Match' for her stellar all-round performance.

After India opted to field, Australia laid a solid foundation with an opening partnership of 58 between Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll, disrupted when Arundhati Reddy bowled Voll for 26. Reddy continued to trouble the batters, claiming three wickets including Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney, reducing Australia to 78/4.

Sutherland stabilized the innings, crafting a crucial 92-run stand with Ashleigh Gardner, who scored a brisk 50. Captain Tahlia McGrath joined Sutherland for a 122-run partnership, propelling Australia to 298/6. Sutherland's inspiring 110 anchored the innings.

India's chase was thwarted by Megan Schutt, who removed Richa Ghosh early. Though Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol steadied India, Mandhana's dismissal triggered a collapse from 189/3 to 215 all-out. Gardner's 5/30 dismantled India's lineup, solidifying Australia's dominant 83-run win.

This whitewash highlights Australia's cricketing depth and capability in both batting and bowling sectors, firmly establishing their prowess in the sport.

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

