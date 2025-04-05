Ben Sears Leads New Zealand to Historic ODI Whitewash Over Pakistan

Ben Sears delivered an exceptional bowling performance, leading New Zealand to a significant whitewash against Pakistan in the ODI series. The third match at Bay Oval was marked by Sears' second consecutive five-wicket haul, enabling New Zealand to clinch the series 3-0.

Sears, with figures of 5-34, excelled by dismissing key Pakistani batsmen including Abdullah Shafique and Salman Ali Agha, and later dismantling the tail-enders Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, and Sufiyan Muqeem. His splendid performance secured him the player of the series award, and he made history as the first New Zealand cricketer to achieve consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell was also instrumental, earning the player of the match award for his crucial fifty and one wicket. The match, shortened to 42 overs due to a wet outfield, saw New Zealand post a challenging 264/8. Pakistan's chase of 265 fell short, being bowled out for 221 within 40 overs.

