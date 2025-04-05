Left Menu

Ben Sears Leads New Zealand to Historic ODI Whitewash Over Pakistan

Ben Sears' consecutive five-wicket hauls propelled New Zealand to a 3-0 series victory against Pakistan. New Zealand's competitive 264/8 stood firm as Sears dominated with 5-34, earning player of the series. Michael Bracewell’s fifty further secured the triumph, culminating in Pakistan's 221-run response falling short.

Ben Sears (Centre) (Photo: @ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Ben Sears delivered an exceptional bowling performance, leading New Zealand to a significant whitewash against Pakistan in the ODI series. The third match at Bay Oval was marked by Sears' second consecutive five-wicket haul, enabling New Zealand to clinch the series 3-0.

Sears, with figures of 5-34, excelled by dismissing key Pakistani batsmen including Abdullah Shafique and Salman Ali Agha, and later dismantling the tail-enders Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, and Sufiyan Muqeem. His splendid performance secured him the player of the series award, and he made history as the first New Zealand cricketer to achieve consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell was also instrumental, earning the player of the match award for his crucial fifty and one wicket. The match, shortened to 42 overs due to a wet outfield, saw New Zealand post a challenging 264/8. Pakistan's chase of 265 fell short, being bowled out for 221 within 40 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

