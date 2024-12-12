Left Menu

Paris St Germain and AS Monaco Set for Doha Showdown

The Trophee des Champions match between Paris St Germain and AS Monaco will be held in Doha, Qatar, at Stadium 974 next month. This event marks its debut in Qatar and continues a tradition of being held outside France since 2009 in various international venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:26 IST
Paris St Germain and AS Monaco are gearing up for the much-anticipated Trophee des Champions, scheduled to take place next month in Doha, Qatar. The match will be played at Stadium 974, adding another chapter to its diverse international history.

This event traditionally serves as the opener for the French football season, although it has been taking place in January in recent years, including last year's match where PSG triumphed over Toulouse in Paris.

This marks the first time Qatar will host the tournament, joining a lineup of previous international hosts such as Canada, Tunisia, Morocco, the United States, Gabon, China, and Israel since 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

