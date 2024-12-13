England Draws Familiar Foes: World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Unveiled

ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec 13 (Reuters) - England is set to compete against several familiar teams, including Serbia, in the European qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup. These matches are scheduled to unfold following the draw conducted in Zurich.

The draw, however, left many teams uncertain about their group rivals due to the interwoven outcomes of the Nations League quarter-finals slated for next March. Notably, England stands among a select group of top-seeded teams with a confirmed itinerary, facing Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra under the new leadership of Thomas Tuchel beginning January 1.

Across other matches, the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, introduces a 48-team format for the first time. Europe receives 16 slots, up from the previous 13, with automatic qualifications for group winners and playoff opportunities for runners-up alongside top-ranked Nations League performers.

(With inputs from agencies.)