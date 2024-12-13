Left Menu

Anvay Dravid Shines in Vijay Merchant Trophy with Unbeaten Century

Anvay Dravid, son of cricket legend Rahul Dravid, scored an unbeaten century in the Vijay Merchant Trophy for Karnataka against Jharkhand. Batting at number 4, he helped his team secure a first innings lead and crucial points in the tournament, showcasing his emerging talent in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mulapadu | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:15 IST
In a spectacular display of emerging cricket talent, Anvay Dravid, son of the legendary Rahul Dravid, starred with an unbeaten century for Karnataka in the Vijay Merchant Trophy match against Jharkhand.

Batting at number four, Anvay remained undefeated with a score of 100 off 153 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries and two sixes. Karnataka declared their innings at 441 for 4 on the final day of the match, having secured a vital lead over Jharkhand, who were bowled out for 387.

Highlighting his consistent performance, Anvay previously led Karnataka's Under-14 team and recently notched a double century in the KSCA U-16 Inter-Zonal tournament. His brother, Samit Dravid, continues the cricketing tradition, having been selected for India's U-19 squad.

