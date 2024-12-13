Left Menu

Rwanda Races to the Forefront: Africa's Formula One Ambitions

Rwanda has unveiled plans to host a Formula One Grand Prix, marking a potential return of the race to Africa since 1993. President Paul Kagame announced the bid, supported by F1 chief Stefano Domenicali and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. The planned track is near Kigali’s new airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:28 IST
Rwanda Races to the Forefront: Africa's Formula One Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rwanda is set to put itself on the global motorsport map, with President Paul Kagame announcing a bid to host a Formula One Grand Prix. This initiative could signal the return of the prestigious race to Africa, which it has not seen since the last South African Grand Prix in 1993.

As president Kagame expressed, this effort is being taken very seriously in collaboration with Formula One's leadership. The proposed track, designed by Alexander Wurz, would be located near Bugesera's under-construction international airport, 40 kilometers from the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

This move has garnered support from key figures within the motorsport world, such as Lewis Hamilton, who underlined the need for Africa's inclusion in the racing calendar. With the FIA holding its general assemblies in Africa for the first time, the alignment on values with Rwanda emphasizes the bright future of African motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024