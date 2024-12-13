Rwanda Races to the Forefront: Africa's Formula One Ambitions

Rwanda is set to put itself on the global motorsport map, with President Paul Kagame announcing a bid to host a Formula One Grand Prix. This initiative could signal the return of the prestigious race to Africa, which it has not seen since the last South African Grand Prix in 1993.

As president Kagame expressed, this effort is being taken very seriously in collaboration with Formula One's leadership. The proposed track, designed by Alexander Wurz, would be located near Bugesera's under-construction international airport, 40 kilometers from the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

This move has garnered support from key figures within the motorsport world, such as Lewis Hamilton, who underlined the need for Africa's inclusion in the racing calendar. With the FIA holding its general assemblies in Africa for the first time, the alignment on values with Rwanda emphasizes the bright future of African motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)