Bumrah's Bowling Burden: Can Siraj Lighten the Load?

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar stresses Jasprit Bumrah's pivotal role in India's bowling attack, urging Mohammed Siraj to enhance his performance. Discussions ahead of the third Test against Australia highlight concerns about Bumrah's workload and the strategic inclusion of spinners like Washington Sundar for a balanced lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:57 IST
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a riveting discussion, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar underscored the pivotal role of Jasprit Bumrah in the national team's bowling lineup. Gavaskar, pointing towards the looming third Test against Australia, expressed concerns over Bumrah's workload, urging Mohammed Siraj to bolster his performance by achieving more frequent breakthrough wickets.

India's reliance on Bumrah, with his substantial wicket tally and overs bowled, underscores the need for Siraj and fellow pacers like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy to share the burden. Gavaskar highlighted Siraj's potential to alleviate pressure by consistently taking wickets, thereby allowing Bumrah to be more effective in shorter bursts.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh vouched for Washington Sundar's inclusion as spinner, while opinions from peers like Piyush Chawla and Cheteshwar Pujara stress the tactical nuances of team composition. Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin's recent performances weigh heavily on the decision, focusing on both batting strength and bowling prowess to tackle the Australians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

