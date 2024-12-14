Heart Health Sidelines Fiorentina Star Bove in Serie A
Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove has been discharged from hospital after surgery to implant a heart starter device. Bove collapsed during a match, leading to its abandonment. The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator could prevent his return to Serie A, as it's not permitted in the league.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 01:40 IST
Fiorentina's midfielder, Edoardo Bove, has been released from the hospital following a successful surgery to implant a heart starter device after an in-game collapse.
The dramatic incident occurred during Fiorentina's clash with Inter Milan, causing the match to be abandoned. Bove's surgery on Tuesday was confirmed by the club's spokesperson, Arturo Mastronardi, who offered no further details.
This development raises questions about Bove's future in Serie A, given the league's regulations against players using devices like the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), which delivers shocks to avert cardiac arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement