Heart Health Sidelines Fiorentina Star Bove in Serie A

Fiorentina's midfielder, Edoardo Bove, has been released from the hospital following a successful surgery to implant a heart starter device after an in-game collapse.

The dramatic incident occurred during Fiorentina's clash with Inter Milan, causing the match to be abandoned. Bove's surgery on Tuesday was confirmed by the club's spokesperson, Arturo Mastronardi, who offered no further details.

This development raises questions about Bove's future in Serie A, given the league's regulations against players using devices like the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), which delivers shocks to avert cardiac arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)