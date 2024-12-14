Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur's Steely Resolve: Turning Defeats into Triumph

Harmanpreet Kaur speaks about the Indian women's cricket team's efforts to regain confidence at home after recent challenges. Despite setbacks in the T20 World Cup and Australia series, Kaur emphasizes unity and learning, highlighting new talents and focusing on upcoming victories against West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:18 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remains hopeful as the Indian women's cricket team gears up to bounce back at home against the West Indies, post a disappointing T20 World Cup and a 0-3 defeat in Australia. Kaur is optimistic that playing in familiar conditions will reinstate the team's confidence.

Following a challenging outing abroad, the Indian team narrowly regained momentum with a 2-1 series win over New Zealand. Despite the pressure mounting from an Australian whitewash, Kaur highlights significant learnings and team unity as key focus areas moving forward.

As India prepares for the series, new talents Nandini Kashyap and Raghvi Bisht are expected to make their mark. Meanwhile, Kaur abstains from commenting on Shafali Verma's exclusion, emphasizing her focus on team strategy and forthcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

