Pachuca Triumphs in Dramatic FIFA Challenger Cup Shootout

Mexican team Pachuca defeated Al Ahly of Egypt in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw, advancing to the Intercontinental Cup final against Real Madrid. Pachuca's Carlos Moreno was instrumental in the win. This marks only the second time a CONCACAF team reaches the final of this tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 04:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 04:38 IST
In a tense encounter, Mexican side Pachuca clinched victory against Egyptian team Al Ahly in the FIFA Challenger Cup match, overcoming their adversaries in a 6-5 penalty shootout. The match, held in Qatar, ended in a deadlock after extra time, setting up a final against European champions Real Madrid.

Pachuca nearly faltered during the shootout after missing their initial attempts, but rebounded as Carlos Moreno's crucial saves kept them in contention. Despite the Egyptians controlling the tempo for much of the game, neither side managed a breakthrough in normal and extra time.

The dramatic conclusion came as Pachuca's Faber Gil secured the win, leaving Egypt's Khaled Abdelfattah to rue a missed opportunity after hitting the bar. As preparations begin for the final at the Lusail Stadium, Pachuca's coach Guillermo Almada praised his side's resilience and standout performances.

