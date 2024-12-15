Head and Smith Dominate Brisbane Test Match

In an impressive display at the Brisbane Test, Travis Head's unbeaten century and Steve Smith's steady fifty propelled Australia to a commanding position at 234 for three. The pair's partnership was unrelenting, adding 159 runs, while India struggled to make breakthroughs.

Jasprit Bumrah was India's early star, claiming two Australian wickets to offer some hope. However, as the ball aged, India's bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj, faced difficulties, especially with Siraj seen clutching his hamstring.

Australia resumed their innings after a rain-shortened first day, with Steve Smith finding form again under pressure. Despite Bumrah's efforts, India's bowlers could not keep the Head-Smith partnership in check, setting a challenging task ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)