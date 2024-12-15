Left Menu

Head and Smith Dominate Brisbane Test Match

Travis Head's unbeaten century and Steve Smith's gritty fifty put Australia in control at the Brisbane Test. Jasprit Bumrah took early wickets, but India struggled as Head and Smith built a strong partnership. Mohammed Siraj's fitness issues added to India's challenges in the field.

Updated: 15-12-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 10:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive display at the Brisbane Test, Travis Head's unbeaten century and Steve Smith's steady fifty propelled Australia to a commanding position at 234 for three. The pair's partnership was unrelenting, adding 159 runs, while India struggled to make breakthroughs.

Jasprit Bumrah was India's early star, claiming two Australian wickets to offer some hope. However, as the ball aged, India's bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj, faced difficulties, especially with Siraj seen clutching his hamstring.

Australia resumed their innings after a rain-shortened first day, with Steve Smith finding form again under pressure. Despite Bumrah's efforts, India's bowlers could not keep the Head-Smith partnership in check, setting a challenging task ahead.

