Sports Headlines: Draft Buzz, Trades, and Injuries

Quarterback recruit Bryce Baker has confirmed his commitment to the University of North Carolina, choosing to stay with his home-state team following discussions with new coach Bill Belichick. After exploring other options, the high school senior will sign with the Tar Heels on December 18, ESPN reported Saturday.

Reports reveal that Bill Belichick, known for his successful tenure with the New England Patriots, reached out regarding the New York Jets coaching spot before opting to join North Carolina. Meanwhile, the MLB saw the A's acquiring left-hander Jeffrey Springs from the Tampa Bay Rays in a substantial trade.

In injury news, the Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs will undergo knee surgery, and the 76ers' Jared McCain is out indefinitely with a meniscus tear. Meanwhile, on a high note, Travis Hunter of Colorado secured the Heisman Trophy after an exemplary season.

(With inputs from agencies.)