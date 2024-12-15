Sonam Yadav Spins India to Glorious Victory Over Pakistan
India's U19 Women's team triumphed over Pakistan by nine wickets in the T20 Asia Cup, thanks to a remarkable performance by 17-year-old Sonam Yadav, who took four wickets. G Kamilini's aggressive 44-run unbeaten knock ensured a swift chase, ending Pakistan's hopes in just 7.5 overs.
In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, India thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in the U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup, thanks to a dazzling performance by 17-year-old spinner Sonam Yadav.
The left-arm spinner delivered her career-best bowling figures, claiming four wickets for just six runs. This outstanding feat restricted Pakistan to a mere 67 runs in their allotted 20 overs.
India's reply was nothing short of a spectacle, with G Kamilini playing an explosive innings of 44 not out, sealing an emphatic victory in just 7.5 overs.
