Sonam Yadav Spins India to Glorious Victory Over Pakistan

India's U19 Women's team triumphed over Pakistan by nine wickets in the T20 Asia Cup, thanks to a remarkable performance by 17-year-old Sonam Yadav, who took four wickets. G Kamilini's aggressive 44-run unbeaten knock ensured a swift chase, ending Pakistan's hopes in just 7.5 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, India thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in the U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup, thanks to a dazzling performance by 17-year-old spinner Sonam Yadav.

The left-arm spinner delivered her career-best bowling figures, claiming four wickets for just six runs. This outstanding feat restricted Pakistan to a mere 67 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

India's reply was nothing short of a spectacle, with G Kamilini playing an explosive innings of 44 not out, sealing an emphatic victory in just 7.5 overs.

