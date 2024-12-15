Left Menu

Treasurer Role in BCCI Left Vacant as Ashish Shelar Takes Ministerial Oath

Ashish Shelar's transition from BCCI treasurer to Maharashtra cabinet minister leaves a vacancy in the cricket board. Following recent constitutional amendments allowing MLAs in BCCI roles, Shelar's departure marks the second office shift, after Jay Shah's move to the ICC. Devajit Saikia steps in temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:14 IST
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to see a change in its hierarchy as the position of treasurer will soon be vacated. BJP leader Ashish Shelar, who has held the role since October 2022, recently took the oath as a cabinet minister in Maharashtra's state government under Devendra Fadnavis.

Shelar's political victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections last month, where he secured the Vandre West seat, is the catalyst for his shift from the cricket board to the state cabinet, with his official swearing-in taking place in Nagpur. This move follows amendments made in September 2022 to the BCCI's constitution, allowing MLAs to become office-bearers, despite previous restrictions informed by the Lodha Committee recommendations in 2016.

Shelar's transition marks the second recent change in the BCCI leadership, following Jay Shah's move from secretary to the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this month. In the interim, Devajit Saikia has been appointed as the secretary of the BCCI, a position he is expected to hold until 2025, as per reports by PTI.

