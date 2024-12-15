Left Menu

RCB's Bold Auction Strategy: Aiming for WPL Glory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have strategically fortified their WPL squad with key domestic acquisitions. The team welcomes versatile talents including leg-spin all-rounder Prema Rawat and several pace-bowling all-rounders. With a carefully balanced mix of players, RCB aims to retain its dominance in the upcoming season.

Updated: 15-12-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:08 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru team management. (Picture: RCB Media). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the reigning champions of the Women's Premier League, have strategically bolstered their squad during the recent mini-auction. With a keen eye on maintaining their bold and fearless cricketing brand, RCB secured four domestic players to enhance their competitive edge.

Among the standout acquisitions is Prema Rawat, a leg-spin all-rounder, brought on board for Rs 1.2 crore. Her control and consistency are expected to be pivotal assets for the team's spin arsenal. Additionally, pace-bowling all-rounders Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar, each valued at Rs 10 lakh, have joined the ranks, as per a franchise release.

RCB head coach Luke Williams emphasized that adaptability is central to the team's strategy, especially given the unpredictable nature of match conditions and venues. The newly acquired talents are seen as integral to a dynamic and balanced squad poised to defend their title. This roster, enriched with both seasoned internationals and emerging talents, seeks to maintain RCB's dominance in the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

