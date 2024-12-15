Left Menu

Everton Upsets Manchester City in Women's Super League Thriller

Manchester City suffered a surprise defeat to Everton in the Women's Super League, losing 2-1. This loss leaves City six points behind league leaders Chelsea. Everton's first-half goals from Lucy Hope and Honoka Hayashi secured their historic win. Arsenal and Manchester United are closely trailing the top teams.

In a surprising turn of events, Manchester City failed to capitalize on an opportunity to close the gap in the Women's Super League standings, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Everton. This allowed Chelsea to maintain their leading position despite a draw against Leicester City.

Everton, gaining their first-ever points from City, struck through first-half goals by Lucy Hope and Honoka Hayashi. Despite a late penalty conversion by Mary Fowler for City, the reversal proved insufficient to alter the outcome.

As the league takes a Christmas hiatus, Arsenal secured their standing with a narrow victory over Liverpool. Meanwhile, Manchester United's triumph over Crystal Palace keeps them just behind Arsenal, emphasizing the competitive nature of this season's race.

