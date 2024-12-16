Rain Plays Spoilsport in Thrilling India vs Australia Test

The anticipated third Test match between India and Australia faced interruptions as heavy showers halted play during the second session of the third day. India, struggling at 27 for three, was forced back into the dressing rooms as covers rolled out to protect the pitch.

Just before the rain intervention, India experienced a setback with veteran batter Virat Kohli nicking a delivery from Josh Hazlewood, marking Kohli's second dismissal by Hazlewood in this series. Subsequently, rain forced an early lunch session, further delaying the match.

Australia's first innings had earlier wrapped up at 445, with India's innings facing delays due to persistent rain. With rain affecting even the opening day of play, only a limited number of overs were possible. The five-match series remains closely contested at 1-1.

