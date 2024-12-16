Suryansh Shedge: The Rise of a Young Cricket Maverick

Mumbai's rising cricket star Suryansh Shedge has demonstrated his potential with two crucial innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, further establishing his capability as a finisher.

Shedge's training regimen, which includes specialized drills and mental preparation, has played a critical role in his performances, earning praise from his captain, Shreyas Iyer.

Despite facing significant setbacks like a stress fracture, Shedge has used his downtime to study the game, turning adversity into opportunity as he aims to solidify his position in competitive cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)