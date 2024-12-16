Left Menu

Australia's Bowlers Shine Amidst Rain Delays in Brisbane

On a rain-interrupted third day in the Brisbane Test, Australia's pacemen dominated India's top order before play was curtailed due to bad light. Australia's first innings of 445 set the stage, as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins claimed crucial wickets, leaving India at 51 for four.

Australia's fast bowlers shone on the rain-hampered third day of the Test against India in Brisbane, dismantling the visitor's top order before inclement weather halted play prematurely at the Gabba.

India ended the day on 51 for four, a daunting 394 runs adrift of Australia's formidable first-innings total, with opener KL Rahul holding firm at 33 unbeaten and captain Rohit Sharma yet to score as play was abandoned an hour early due to poor light.

Despite capturing crucial wickets, including Virat Kohli early in the innings, weather disruptions left Australia with just 17 overs. Foreboding forecasts for the remainder of the series add to the home side's concerns, their chances of forcing a result threatened by persistent rain.

