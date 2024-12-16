Left Menu

Austrian Soccer Star Burgstaller Attacked: Serious Head Injuries Sustained

Austrian soccer player Guido Burgstaller suffered serious head injuries from an attack in Vienna. Rapid Vienna announced the striker, aged 35, will be hospitalized and sidelined for several months. The club withheld incident details, requesting privacy while authorities investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:40 IST
Austrian soccer player Guido Burgstaller has been hospitalized after sustaining serious head injuries, including a skull fracture, following an attack in Vienna. The incident took place over the weekend, according to a statement from his club, Rapid Vienna, on Monday.

The 35-year-old was struck by an unidentified person and suffered injuries upon falling. Witnesses were present during the traumatic event. Burgstaller, who has played 26 times for the Austrian national team, is expected to remain in the hospital for several days and will likely be off the field for months.

Rapid Vienna refrained from sharing further details of the incident, emphasizing respect for Burgstaller's privacy. The club expressed confidence that the authorities will swiftly bring the unknown assailant to justice.

