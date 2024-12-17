Ademola Lookman Shines as 2024 African Footballer of the Year

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman has clinched the 2024 African Footballer of the Year accolade at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards held in Marrakech. He emerged victorious following a meteoric rise with the Italian club Atalanta FC, as well as impressive performances for the Nigerian national team over the past year.

Aged 27, Lookman becomes only the second Nigerian to win this prestigious title back-to-back, after Victor Osimhen secured it in 2023. His triumph this year saw him surpass contenders such as Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, South Africa's Ronwen Williams, Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, and Simon Adingra from Brighton.

This achievement marks a historic moment for Nigerian football, recalling the successive wins by Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba in the 1990s. Upon receiving the award, Lookman reflected on his journey, emphasizing resilience amidst past career setbacks. He notably led Atalanta to its first-ever European trophy and played a crucial role in Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Meanwhile, Zambia's Barbra Banda also made history by winning the women's 2024 award. Her remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she set a record with her third hat-trick in Olympic football, further established her legacy. Banda's inclusion in the FIFPRO Women's World 11 marks her as a trailblazer for African women in football.

