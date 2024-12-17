Rain Halts Crucial Day in India vs Australia Test Match
Rain delayed the post-lunch session of the third Test between India and Australia. India was 167 for six with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy at the crease. KL Rahul had earlier scored 84 runs before being dismissed. India trails by 278 runs.
Rain interrupted the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia, causing a pause in a pivotal moment of the match.
India stood at 167 for six at the lunch break, with batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy on the pitch continuing their efforts despite the challenging conditions.
The Indian team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, is trailing Australia by 278 runs, following a determined innings by KL Rahul, who made a valuable 84 runs off 139 balls before being ousted by Nathan Lyon.
