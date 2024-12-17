Ben Stokes Shakes Off Hamstring Woes Amid Cricket Comeback

Ben Stokes, captain of the England cricket team, has downplayed suggestions that his recent hamstring injury was caused by a heavier bowling workload during the third test against New Zealand. Stokes missed additional play following the injury, which he sustained on Monday after bowling 37 overs over two innings.

The 33-year-old cricketer reflected on the physical demands of professional sports, expressing that injuries are an inherent risk for any athlete stepping onto the field. Despite the setback, Stokes remains optimistic about his recovery and future participation in upcoming tests against Zimbabwe and India later this year.

Stokes, disheartened by the timing of his injury, acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding his fitness but remains hopeful. He plans to undergo an MRI scan for further assessment, aiming for a return to full strength by the time England faces India. The team, however, does not play another test until May, allowing time to recuperate.

