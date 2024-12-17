Ben Stokes Shakes Off Hamstring Woes Amid Cricket Comeback
Ben Stokes, England's cricket captain, doesn't attribute his hamstring injury to his increased bowling workload during the third test against New Zealand. Despite missing four tests due to a previous hamstring issue, Stokes emphasizes the risk athletes face with injuries. He hopes for a swift recovery ahead of upcoming matches.
Ben Stokes, captain of the England cricket team, has downplayed suggestions that his recent hamstring injury was caused by a heavier bowling workload during the third test against New Zealand. Stokes missed additional play following the injury, which he sustained on Monday after bowling 37 overs over two innings.
The 33-year-old cricketer reflected on the physical demands of professional sports, expressing that injuries are an inherent risk for any athlete stepping onto the field. Despite the setback, Stokes remains optimistic about his recovery and future participation in upcoming tests against Zimbabwe and India later this year.
Stokes, disheartened by the timing of his injury, acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding his fitness but remains hopeful. He plans to undergo an MRI scan for further assessment, aiming for a return to full strength by the time England faces India. The team, however, does not play another test until May, allowing time to recuperate.
