Indian Tailenders Foil Australia's Follow-On Plans

Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori expressed frustration as Indian tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep thwarted their plans by avoiding a follow-on in the third Test. Despite poor performance from Indian top-order batsmen, a rain-marred day led to a likely draw as Australia struggled with injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:41 IST
Jasprit Bumrah Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian assistant coach Daniel Vettori acknowledged the critical role played by Indian tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep in deviating their follow-on strategy during the third Test match. Despite struggling Indian batsmen, a resilient partnership turned fate, steering the game towards an inevitable draw.

Bumrah and debutant Akash Deep formed an unbeaten 39-run partnership, playing on a rain-hampered fourth day, ensuring India avoided a follow-on. Vettori pointed out their desperation after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal, but praised the fighting spirit shown by the Indian pair.

With Australia hesitant to declare despite ending day three with 405 for 7, Vettori justified the decision, emphasizing the importance of maximizing first innings runs. Compounding the team's challenges, pacer Josh Hazlewood's injury added pressure, though rain breaks aided Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in managing their workload.

(With inputs from agencies.)

