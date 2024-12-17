Wolverhampton Wanderers Appoint Vitor Pereira as New Coach

In a significant move for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira is set to take the helm following the dismissal of Gary O'Neil, as reported by Sky Sports.

Pereira brings experience from managing prominent teams such as Flamengo, Fenerbahce, Olympiakos, and Porto, with his latest role being at Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab.

The club, struggling in the Premier League's relegation zone, finalized a compensation agreement with Al-Shabab and personal terms with the 56-year-old, who is expected to sign an 18-month contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)