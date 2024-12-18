Defiant India Shakes Australia with Tenacious Stand
Australian bowler Nathan Lyon expressed surprise over India's jubilant celebrations after avoiding the follow-on in the third test in Brisbane. India's tailenders, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, secured a crucial stand, forcing Australia to bat again. Despite Australia's dominant position, Lyon questioned India's actions post-game.
In a surprising turn of events during the third test in Brisbane, Australian bowler Nathan Lyon commented on India's unexpected celebrations after avoiding the follow-on. Despite the rain-affected match, India's tailenders displayed commendable resilience, leading to high-fives among their team.
Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep's defiant partnership pushed India to safety as they battled late on day four. This action forced Pat Cummins's Australia to take the crease once again, diminishing their chances of pressing for a decisive result.
Lyon revealed that Australia's team discussed India's celebrations, questioning the tourists' readiness to face challenges. "We were taken aback by some of their actions," Lyon shared, adding that Australia's dominant position, despite testing conditions, instilled pride within the team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cricket
- Australia
- India
- Nathan Lyon
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Akash Deep
- Test Match
- Follow-on
- Gabba
- Brisbane
ALSO READ
Kohli vs. Bumrah: A Test Match Prelude
Ravi Shastri Advocates for Akash Deep in Crucial Adelaide Test
Adelaide sees record turnout for India-Australia Test match
Jasprit Bumrah joins rank of elite India Test seamers with clinical outing in Adelaide
Rohit Sharma Applauds Rising Stars Ahead of Crucial Test Match