Defiant India Shakes Australia with Tenacious Stand

Australian bowler Nathan Lyon expressed surprise over India's jubilant celebrations after avoiding the follow-on in the third test in Brisbane. India's tailenders, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, secured a crucial stand, forcing Australia to bat again. Despite Australia's dominant position, Lyon questioned India's actions post-game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 08:54 IST
Cricket

In a surprising turn of events during the third test in Brisbane, Australian bowler Nathan Lyon commented on India's unexpected celebrations after avoiding the follow-on. Despite the rain-affected match, India's tailenders displayed commendable resilience, leading to high-fives among their team.

Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep's defiant partnership pushed India to safety as they battled late on day four. This action forced Pat Cummins's Australia to take the crease once again, diminishing their chances of pressing for a decisive result.

Lyon revealed that Australia's team discussed India's celebrations, questioning the tourists' readiness to face challenges. "We were taken aback by some of their actions," Lyon shared, adding that Australia's dominant position, despite testing conditions, instilled pride within the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

