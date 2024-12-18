R Ashwin Bids Farewell to Test Cricket Amid Series Stunner
India's iconic off-spinner R Ashwin has shocked the cricket world by announcing his retirement during the Australia Test series. He retires as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, leaving a legacy of 537 wickets over 106 matches. Ashwin will continue his journey in club cricket.
In a stunning turn of events, R Ashwin, India's celebrated off-spinner, publicly declared his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday. This announcement caught the cricketing community by surprise, as it came during an ongoing series against Australia.
Ashwin concludes his illustrious Test career as the nation's second-highest wicket-taker, amassing 537 wickets in 106 outings, trailing only behind Anil Kumble. Despite retiring from international cricket, Ashwin plans to remain active in the club cricket scene.
"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin articulated during a press gathering alongside captain Rohit Sharma. His decision appeared resolute, with supportive remarks from Sharma, as well as a heartfelt moment shared with fellow player Virat Kohli in the dressing room.
