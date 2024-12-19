Left Menu

Thrilling Cup Semi-Finals: Goals, Drama, and Dominance

The League Cup semi-final spots are heating up as Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle secured victories. Liverpool won against Southampton, Arsenal beat Crystal Palace with a Jesus hat-trick, and Newcastle triumphed over Brentford. The final spot will be contested by Tottenham and Manchester United.

Updated: 19-12-2024 03:36 IST
Thrilling Cup Semi-Finals: Goals, Drama, and Dominance
In an electrifying night of football, Liverpool secured a League Cup semi-final spot after edging out Southampton 2-1 with goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott. Nunez silenced critics with his opener, followed by Elliott's stunning strike. Southampton's late efforts fell short despite Cameron Archer's goal.

Arsenal showcased dominance, coming from behind to defeat Crystal Palace 3-2. Gabriel Jesus was the star, netting a phenomenal second-half hat-trick. Jesus' brilliance turned the game around after an early lead by Palace, solidifying Arsenal's place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Newcastle sailed past Brentford 3-1, with Sandro Tonali's brace being the highlight. His return from a betting ban proved momentous, as Newcastle sealed their victory comfortably. Tottenham and Manchester United are set to battle for the last semi-final berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

