Revolutionizing Tennis: United Cup Embraces Innovation

Tennis is shifting towards innovation as highlighted by Stephen Farrow, the United Cup's tournament director, who aims to collaborate with ATP and WTA for sport enhancements.

Farrow emphasized the importance of adapting in a sport that has thrived in the golden era of legends like Federer and Serena, but must now seek renewal.

Upcoming features include 60-second tactical timeouts and faster matches, reflecting tennis's commitment to offering an engaging modern spectator experience.

