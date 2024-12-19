Left Menu

ICC Ends Deadlock: Champions Trophy & More Set for Neutral Venues

After prolonged negotiations, India and Pakistan's cricket teams will play ICC event matches at neutral venues due to security and political concerns. This arrangement extends to several upcoming tournaments, ensuring that events proceed smoothly while addressing both nations' considerations.

The ICC has reached a landmark decision regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy, confirming that India will play its matches at a neutral venue due to ongoing tensions with host country Pakistan. This decision breaks a prolonged stalemate and sets a precedent for future tournaments.

Additionally, this arrangement extends to the women's T20 World Cup in 2028, to be held in Pakistan. Matches between India and Pakistan during ICC events for the 2024-2027 cycle will also take place at neutral locations. These venues may include the UAE for India's Champions Trophy matches and possibly Sri Lanka for some women's matches.

The India-Pakistan cricketing schedule was in jeopardy due to security concerns and historical tensions. The last bilateral series between the two cricketing rivals was in 2012. However, with this new ICC decision, the tournaments can proceed as planned, ensuring participation by both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

