Raju Singh Shines at FEI CCI 3* Event in Jaipur

Raju Singh stole the spotlight during the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Competition in Jaipur, triumphing in the Concours Complet International (CCI) 3* short event held from December 15 to 18 at 61 Cavalry. Singh secured the top spot with his horse Mawillan and took second place with Matakali. These impressive feats ensure Singh's participation in the upcoming Asian Continental Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, according to a press release from the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Singh's success, along with teammates Pradeep Kumar and Kumabhar Mahesh K Sharayu, was further highlighted as the trio met challenging Minimum Eligibility Requirements (MER). The athletes had to finish with penalties of 48 or less, securing their positions on the Indian team for the Asian Continental Championships. EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh lauded the riders, emphasizing their outstanding performance as a testament to India's rising equestrian prowess.

The event witnessed Singh excelling across disciplines, from Dressage Test to Show Jumping and Cross Country. In the latter, Singh scored 38.8 penalty points with Mawillan and 40.6 with Matakali. Meanwhile, Pradeep Kumar took third in Cross Country with horse Parinda at 42.3 points, and Kumabhar Mahesh K Sharayu, on Indian Glory, achieved a score of 46.7. Show Jumping saw Lt Col Ashish Malik clinch third place with De Baune De Landette. The competition was fiercely contested, as Neel Kamal and others displayed remarkable skill, contributing to a thrilling event.

(With inputs from agencies.)