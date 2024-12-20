European Leagues Stand Firm Against Super League Proposal
European soccer leagues have officially rejected the latest proposals for a breakaway super league called the Unify League, designed by A22 Sports Management. Despite A22's claims of ongoing discussions with various entities, the European Leagues maintain their commitment to the current UEFA competition system and warn against overly congested calendars.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The organization representing European soccer leagues has dismissed fresh proposals for a breakaway competition called the Unify League. A22 Sports Management, based in Madrid, unveiled the detailed plans this week, intending to rival the existing Champions League. However, the reception from European leagues has been notably cold.
A22 claimed to have consulted widely with clubs, leagues, and other entities, but the European Leagues, which comprises 39 leagues and associations, denied that any substantial consultation involved them. They reiterated their support for UEFA's current system for qualifying teams into competitions like the Champions League.
The proposed Unify League involves expanding international matches in an already packed calendar. The European Leagues highlighted that fans and stakeholders are firmly against this expansion at the expense of domestic football. Previous attempts for a Super League in 2021 failed due to significant fan backlash; A22's revised format includes provisions for promotion and relegation with 96 clubs to qualify based on annual performance in domestic leagues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Folarin Balogun's Injury Setback: Doubts Loom Over Champions League Showdown
Champions League Heats Up in Unpredictable Group Stage Matches
Olympic Cyclist Katy Marchant Injured in Track Champions League Crash
Excitement Builds as 2024 Lanka T10 Super League Kicks Off in December
Real Madrid: Stars Shine in Champions League Resurgence