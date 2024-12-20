European Leagues Stand Firm Against Super League Proposal

The organization representing European soccer leagues has dismissed fresh proposals for a breakaway competition called the Unify League. A22 Sports Management, based in Madrid, unveiled the detailed plans this week, intending to rival the existing Champions League. However, the reception from European leagues has been notably cold.

A22 claimed to have consulted widely with clubs, leagues, and other entities, but the European Leagues, which comprises 39 leagues and associations, denied that any substantial consultation involved them. They reiterated their support for UEFA's current system for qualifying teams into competitions like the Champions League.

The proposed Unify League involves expanding international matches in an already packed calendar. The European Leagues highlighted that fans and stakeholders are firmly against this expansion at the expense of domestic football. Previous attempts for a Super League in 2021 failed due to significant fan backlash; A22's revised format includes provisions for promotion and relegation with 96 clubs to qualify based on annual performance in domestic leagues.

