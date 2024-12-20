Left Menu

Champions Trophy Neutral Venue Breakthrough

Former Pakistani cricket players express satisfaction following the ICC decision for India to play its Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue, resolving a long-standing impasse. This arrangement, effective until 2027, underscores cricket diplomacy between India and Pakistan amid security concerns and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, Pakistan's former cricket players have welcomed a breakthrough in the longstanding dispute over the ICC Champions Trophy. The agreement sees India playing all its matches at a neutral venue, instead of Pakistan, as part of a reciprocal deal.

In return, Pakistan will also play its matches at neutral venues for ICC events hosted in India until the 2027 cycle ends. This resolution marks the end of a deadlock over the Champions Trophy, set to take place next year.

Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board's pragmatic approach, emphasizing peace over isolation. Other former players echoed this sentiment, heralding the agreement as a positive move for Pakistan's cricket landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

