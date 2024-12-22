Kohli's Melbourne Magic: A Blend of Past Glory and Future Hopes

The chants of 'Kohli, Kohli' still resonate at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a testament to Virat Kohli's enduring impact. The former Indian skipper's unforgettable 82-run inning during the 2022 T20 World Cup against Pakistan set the stage, making any match he plays a much-anticipated event.

Despite a slump in recent performances, including a meager 26 runs over four innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli's off-field allure remains unscathed. The Australian Sports Museum prominently features his images, celebrating his triumphs, including leading India to a historic series win in 2018-19.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts await the upcoming Boxing Day Test, with both Indian and Australian supporters acknowledging Kohli's prowess. As Kohli aims for another memorable innings, his record at the MCG assures a thrilling cricket spectacle, contributing another chapter to the ground's rich history for Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)