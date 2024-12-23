Left Menu

South Africa Gears Up for Champions Trophy 2025 Amidst ODI Setback

South Africa's white-ball coach, Rob Walter, remains optimistic despite a recent ODI whitewash to Pakistan. Walter emphasizes the team's determination to excel in the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, confident that the Proteas will deliver standout performances during major tournaments.

Team South Africa. (Picture: X/@ProteasMenCSA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's white-ball cricket coach, Rob Walter, has expressed confidence in his team's ability to perform at the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2025, following their recent ODI series defeat against Pakistan. Walter assured fans that the squad will rise to the occasion during international competitions.

Speaking to the media, Walter acknowledged the setback against Pakistan but emphasized the team's potential, stating, "I know they'll shine through when it comes to these world events." He pointed out that the Proteas have consistently delivered strong performances during major cricket tournaments in the past.

Despite concerns about the transition between different cricket formats, Walter remains positive, citing trust in the players' quality. He noted that some batting errors were made in the series, attributing the losses to a mix of mistakes and strong opposition bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

