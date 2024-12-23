Left Menu

Eshan Malinga Joins Sri Lanka's ODI Squad for New Zealand Tour

Eshan Malinga earns a maiden call-up to Sri Lanka's ODI team for the New Zealand tour. His impressive domestic performance and IPL inclusion spotlight his rising career. Sri Lanka's squad sees strategic changes to address recent form dips, with the tour starting on December 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:06 IST
Eshan Malinga (Photo: malinga__97/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Pacer Eshan Malinga has received his first call-up for Sri Lanka, named in the 17-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. His domestic debut in 2022 showcased his prowess, taking 20 wickets in 12 List A matches at an average of 25.15. This year, his control over pace and length has been commendable.

Malinga's notable pace earned him a contract with Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League, leading to his selection by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 IPL mega auction. His call-up comes in light of Dilshan Madushanka's form drop post-injury, despite Madushanka finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Lahiru Kumara also returns to the squad, while Sadeera Samarawickrama has been replaced by Nuwanidu Fernando in the batting lineup. Charith Asalanka will helm a strong team featuring Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamindu Mendis. Asitha Fernando will lead the pace attack with Kumara, Malinga, and Mohamed Shiraz, supported by a capable spin department.

Samarawickrama's exclusion follows underwhelming performances. Sri Lanka will commence their New Zealand tour with three T20Is starting December 28, followed by ODIs in Wellington, Hamilton, and Auckland. The squad showcases a blend of experienced and emerging talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

