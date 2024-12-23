Cricket Showstoppers: Kishan, Iyer, and Gaikwad Shine in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Top Indian cricket talent shone brightly at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday, with exceptional performances from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad captivating fans. Kishan, making a notable comeback after being dropped from the BCCI central contract list, demonstrated his formidable prowess for Jharkhand against Manipur.

Kishan, steering Jharkhand at the Soni Stadium in Rajasthan, exemplified leadership qualities by chasing down a target of 254 against Manipur. He unleashed an aggressive assault on the bowlers, amassing 134 runs off just 78 balls with 16 boundaries and six towering sixes, earning him the Man of the Match accolade. His efforts, supported by Utkarsh Singh's steady 68, forged a crucial 196-run opening stand, which set the momentum for Jharkhand's successful chase despite minor hiccups.

In a thrilling encounter, Shreyas Iyer rose to the challenge for Mumbai after Hyderabad's spirited bowling left them struggling. Hyderabad managed 169 after a batting malfunction, but quick wickets left Mumbai teetering at 67/6. Iyer's pivotal 44 off 20 balls, alongside Tanush Kotian, salvaged the innings, guiding Mumbai to a narrow three-wicket win. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad showcased breathtaking form for Maharashtra, dismantling the Services bowling attack with an unstoppable 148-run knock, helping them claim a commanding nine-wicket victory with ample overs to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)