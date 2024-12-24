Left Menu

Hayden Advises Kohli to Channel Tendulkar's Sydney Masterclass

Matthew Hayden encourages Virat Kohli to emulate Sachin Tendulkar's disciplined play during the 2004 Sydney Test, suggesting improvements for Kohli's batting in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Hayden emphasizes avoiding risky off-stump shots and adopting patience and self-restraint to regain form and ensure success in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:23 IST
Hayden Advises Kohli to Channel Tendulkar's Sydney Masterclass
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Matthew Hayden, the legendary Australian batsman, has advised Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to take inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar's disciplined innings in Sydney to improve his form. Hayden's suggestion comes as Kohli has struggled with inconsistency in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Having amassed just 126 runs at an average of 31.50 in the series, Kohli has scores of 5, 100 not out, 7, 11, and 3 in recent innings. Hayden stressed the need for Kohli to curb his tendency to play risky shots outside the off-stump during the next two Tests in the series.

Hayden reminisced about Tendulkar's iconic knock of 241 not out in the 2004 Sydney Test, where the Indian maestro displayed exceptional self-restraint by avoiding his signature cover drives. He suggested Kohli adopt a similar approach, focusing on playing straight and overcoming his batting weaknesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024