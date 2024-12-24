Hayden Advises Kohli to Channel Tendulkar's Sydney Masterclass

Matthew Hayden, the legendary Australian batsman, has advised Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to take inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar's disciplined innings in Sydney to improve his form. Hayden's suggestion comes as Kohli has struggled with inconsistency in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Having amassed just 126 runs at an average of 31.50 in the series, Kohli has scores of 5, 100 not out, 7, 11, and 3 in recent innings. Hayden stressed the need for Kohli to curb his tendency to play risky shots outside the off-stump during the next two Tests in the series.

Hayden reminisced about Tendulkar's iconic knock of 241 not out in the 2004 Sydney Test, where the Indian maestro displayed exceptional self-restraint by avoiding his signature cover drives. He suggested Kohli adopt a similar approach, focusing on playing straight and overcoming his batting weaknesses.

