India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6
India staged a comeback on the opening day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test, closing with Australia on 311/6. Despite solid performances by Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Sam Konstas, and Usman Khawaja, India managed key breakthroughs, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's standout 3/75 bowling figures.
In a dramatic opening to the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test, India mounted a significant comeback, concluding Day 1 with Australia at 311/6. The day saw notable fifties from Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Sam Konstas, and Usman Khawaja, as the visitors regrouped in the latter sessions.
Post-tea, Australia resumed from a strong position of 176/2, driven by openers Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja's impressive start. Labuschagne and Smith's vital 83-run partnership bolstered the innings further before Labuschagne was caught on 59 by Virat Kohli off Washington Sundar's bowling.
India struck back with fiery bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, who captured two quick wickets, unsettling Australia at 246/5. Despite setbacks, Steve Smith, unbeaten on 68, and Alex Carey, with a rapid 31 off 41 balls, countered India's aggressive tactics. India's spinners and Bumrah, with 3/75, were instrumental in limiting the Australian advance, setting up an intriguing follow-up on Day 2.
(With inputs from agencies.)
