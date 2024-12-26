Andy Pycroft Reaches Milestone as 100th Test Match Referee

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Andy Pycroft reached an extraordinary milestone on Thursday by becoming the fourth official in men's Test cricket to officiate 100 matches as a referee. The landmark event occurred during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.

This remarkable feat places Pycroft, at 68, in an exclusive list of experienced referees led by Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle with 225 Tests, followed by New Zealand's Jeff Crowe with 125 and England's Chris Broad with 123.

Pycroft, who played Tests and ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1983 to 1992, expressed his gratitude, stating it has been an honor to officiate globally and embrace different cultures throughout his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)