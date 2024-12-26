Andy Pycroft Reaches Milestone as 100th Test Match Referee
Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Andy Pycroft has completed his 100th Test match as a referee. He joins an elite group, with only three others achieving this milestone in men's Test cricket history. Pycroft's career spans officiating in 238 ODIs and 174 T20Is, embracing diverse cultures globally.
- Country:
- Australia
Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Andy Pycroft reached an extraordinary milestone on Thursday by becoming the fourth official in men's Test cricket to officiate 100 matches as a referee. The landmark event occurred during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.
This remarkable feat places Pycroft, at 68, in an exclusive list of experienced referees led by Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle with 225 Tests, followed by New Zealand's Jeff Crowe with 125 and England's Chris Broad with 123.
Pycroft, who played Tests and ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1983 to 1992, expressed his gratitude, stating it has been an honor to officiate globally and embrace different cultures throughout his career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Revenue Risks Amid ICC Tensions
Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Cricketing Crossroads Amid ICC Standoff
FICCI's Optimistic Outlook for India's Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges
South Africa Gears Up for ICC Champions Trophy with New ODI Squad
Commuter Chaos: Harbour Line Hiccups