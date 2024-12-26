Left Menu

Rui Borges Takes Helm: Sporting's New Era Begins

Sporting appoints Rui Borges as head coach after dismissing Joao Pereira. Borges, previously at Vitoria Guimaraes, steps in until June 2026 with a possible extension. Under Pereira, Sporting won three of eight matches and fell in standings. Borges aims to bolster their performance in upcoming games.

26-12-2024
In a significant coaching move, Sporting Lisbon has announced the appointment of Rui Borges as head coach. This announcement follows the dismissal of Joao Pereira after a string of unsatisfactory performances.

Rui Borges, who vacated his position at Vitoria Guimaraes, has committed to Sporting on a contract running until June 2026, with the possibility of a one-year extension. His predecessor, Joao Pereira, who stepped up after Ruben Amorim’s exit to Manchester United, managed just three wins out of eight games, leading to a drop in the league standings.

Borges, renowned for his successful stint at Vitoria where he took the team to the Conference League knockout stages, arrives at Sporting with high hopes. As Sporting prepares to face Benfica, Borges commented on his readiness and optimism for the upcoming challenges.

