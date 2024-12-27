Left Menu

Revival of Hockey India League: A New Chapter Begins

Hockey India League (HIL) restarts after seven years, introducing a women's league. Opening match between Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika of Vizag marks the revival. Eight men's teams and four women's teams will compete in the tournament, with finals scheduled for February and January respectively.

Updated: 27-12-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:32 IST
The much-anticipated revival of the Hockey India League (HIL) marks a new chapter for Indian hockey as it returns after a seven-year hiatus. The league's inaugural match is set to feature Delhi SG Pipers against Gonasika of Vizag, kicking off an exciting season of competition.

This year, HIL introduces a fresh dynamic with the inclusion of a women's league, which will see four teams battling it out in Ranchi from January 12. The men's teams will compete at the Birsa Munda Stadium until the final showdown on February 1.

The upcoming phase will see men's teams divided into two pools, with the top teams advancing to the semi-finals. Excitement abounds as teams such as Delhi SG Pipers, co-captained by Olympic medallist Shamsher Singh, prepare to showcase their talent and strategic prowess in this reimagined league.

