Virat Kohli Faces Controversy Amid Boxing Day Drama
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was subjected to booing from Melbourne fans during the Boxing Day Test against Australia. His controversial shoulder charge on debutant Sam Konstas led to fines. Kohli's on-field confrontations, including interactions with fans and a pitch invader, have sparked widespread discussion.
Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli found himself at the center of controversy during the Boxing Day Test against Australia as fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground booed him off the field following his dismissal.
A day earlier, Kohli's shoulder charge on 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas attracted criticism and earned him a fine and a demerit point.
The drama continued off the pitch when a fan invaded the field, putting an arm around Kohli before being removed by security.
