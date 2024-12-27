Teen Sensation Konstas Stuns with Smashing Debut Against India

Steven Smith lavished praise on young talent Sam Konstas after an impressive display of skill, particularly his ramp shots against India's renowned pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The 19-year-old was thrust into the spotlight on the first day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the iconic MCG, replacing Nathan McSweeney in the Australian squad.

Konstas faced a daunting task of opening for Australia before a capacity crowd, taking on a formidable Indian pace attack. He stood out during his time at the crease, earning admiration from Australian fans with his aggressive and confident performance. Notably, his ramp shot against Bumrah showcased his audacity to challenge even the finest bowlers with a new red ball.

Smith expressed his excitement post-match and commented, "This kid doesn't get phased much. His reverse ramp against Bumrah was enough to give me a heart attack in the box." Praising Konstas' confidence and courage, Smith highlighted how his valiant efforts shifted the momentum in Australia's favor. The innings set the foundation for Australia's robust total of 474 and left India struggling at 164/5 by Day 2's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)