India Ends 11-Year ICC Title Drought with Thrilling T20 World Cup Victory

In a stunning display of skill and determination, the Indian cricket team, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, clinched the ICC T20 World Cup, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC title. The triumph came in a thrilling encounter in the USA and the Caribbean, showcasing some of the world's best cricket talents.

India's campaign kicked off with a commanding win over Ireland and gained momentum with successive victories against arch-rivals Pakistan, hosts USA, and various other formidable teams. The team demonstrated strategic prowess and cohesive teamwork, notably defeating defending champions England in the semi-final to secure a spot in the final against South Africa.

The final saw India's batting lineup led by Virat Kohli, who scored a crucial 76 runs. Ultimately, India held their nerve to defeat South Africa by seven runs. Jasprit Bumrah, instrumental throughout the series, was named Player of the Series, with Rohit Sharma following in MS Dhoni's footsteps to become the second Indian captain to win a T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)