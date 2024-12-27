Rybakina & Gao Shine in Thrilling United Cup Matches

Elena Rybakina made a powerful United Cup debut in Perth as she steered Kazakhstan to a 2-1 victory over Spain. Facing off in the singles, Rybakina, ranked world number six, defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro with a commanding 6-2 6-3 win, later teaming up with Alexander Shevchenko to secure the decisive mixed doubles.

Despite Pablo Carreno Busta giving Spain an early lead by defeating Shevchenko in straight sets, Rybakina equalized for Kazakhstan in her first match under new coach Goran Ivanisevic. Her aggressive play led to a quick 4-0 advantage, although Bouzas Maneiro attempted a brief comeback. Rybakina's backhand winners and overall power game proved too strong.

The dramatic second session featured China's Gao Xinyu battling through cramps to triumph over Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in a historic three-hour, 22-minute contest, marking the longest WTA match in the United Cup. Gao's determination coupled with Zhang Zhizhen's win secured China's 2-0 lead in Group E.

(With inputs from agencies.)