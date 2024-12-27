Kohli-Jaiswal Mix-up Sparks Fiery Debate Amidst Test Drama

In a gripping turn of events during Day 2 of the Fourth Test at the MCG, a mix-up between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal led to a critical runout, stirring debates among cricket fans and analysts alike. Nathan Lyon, Australia's experienced spinner, shared his thoughts on the incident which saw Jaiswal's promising innings of 82 runs cut short.

India, chasing Australia's formidable total of 474, showcased an impressive batting display through the striking partnership of Kohli and Jaiswal. The duo's commanding presence forced Australian captain Pat Cummins into a defensive stance, even as India found themselves at 51/2, illustrating the strategic depth and quality on display.

However, the dynamics shifted abruptly when Jaiswal, eager for a quick single, drove the ball towards Cummins, miscalculating Kohli's hesitation. Alex Carey's sharp wicket-keeping ensured Jaiswal's dismissal, fueling arguments around the mishap explored by former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Manjrekar. As Australia claimed two more wickets, India ended the day at 164/5, trailing by 310 runs.

