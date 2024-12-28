Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Reddy: India's Shining Cricket Prodigy

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy has emerged as a cricket sensation, scoring a remarkable maiden test century against Australia. His 105 not out helped India reach 358-9 in Melbourne. Reddy's performance, admired by his father, displayed potential for higher batting order, suggesting a bright future in cricket.

Updated: 28-12-2024 13:04 IST
India's cricket scene has been enlivened by the emergence of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made headlines with a stunning maiden test century during the fourth test against Australia. The young batter's unbeaten 105 played a crucial role in India's first innings score of 358-9, responding to Australia's 445 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Among the ecstatic crowd was his emotional father, witnessing his son's cricketing prowess.

Reddy, batting at number eight, steered India away from the looming threat of a follow-on when they were at 221-7. His partnership with Washington Sundar, adding 127 runs, proved pivotal in keeping the visitors in the game. As he reached his century with a boundary off Scott Boland, Reddy dedicated his performance to his father, who proudly watched from the stands, reflecting on the sacrifices made for his son's career.

At just 21, Reddy has shown remarkable potential in his debut series, consistently scoring runs under pressure and impressing with his seam bowling. Cricket experts, including former coach Ravi Shastri, are advocating for his promotion in the batting order, recognizing his technical ability and mental fortitude in challenging conditions. Reddy's ascent hints at a promising future for India's cricketing lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

