Ronaldo Criticizes Ballon d'Or Choice for Rodri over Vinicius

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his disagreement with the decision to award the Ballon d'Or to Manchester City's Rodri, advocating for Brazil and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. instead. He commended Vinicius for his standout performances last season, including a Champions League victory, and labeled the decision as unjust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:24 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo

In a bold statement during the Globe Soccer Awards, Cristiano Ronaldo voiced his displeasure over Rodri's Ballon d'Or win, suggesting Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. was a more deserving recipient.

Ronaldo praised Vinicius for his key role in Real Madrid's successful campaign, where he netted 24 goals and contributed to securing both LaLiga and Champions League titles.

The Ballon d'Or decision, made by a vote among top football journalists, also led to Real's absence from the ceremony, protesting what they viewed as an anticipated slight against their player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

